Bayern Munich confirm Matthijs de Ligt close to completing €70m move from Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt is set to become Bayern Munich's second-most expensive signing in their history after the club's CEO Oliver Kahn confirmed a deal to sign the Dutch defender from Juventus was close to completion.

According to various reports, Bayern will pay Juventus a €70 million up-front transfer fee with an additional €10m in performance-based add-ons for De Ligt, who is expected to sign a five-year contract. Only the €80m Bayern paid Atletico Madrid in 2019 for Lucas Hernandez represents a more expensive deal for the German giants.

Speaking at a media round table in the United States on Monday night, Kahn revealed De Ligt is on his way to join his new teammates in the US for Bayern's pre-season tour.

"It was very simple," Kahn said when asked about Bayern signing De Ligt. "It was very similar to how it was with Sadio Mane; he thought about it for one or two days; it was the same for Matthijs de Ligt. He was quickly convinced that he wanted to join Bayern Munich, and we don't need to debate about his quality.

"He is very tall, strong in one-v-one situations, has the ability to build from the back, and even though he is only 22 is a leader on the pitch. Someone who has a huge presence."

Bayern were previously in contention to sign De Ligt back in 2019 when the Netherlands international opted to join Juventus from Ajax in a deal worth €85.5m. Three years later, the German champions are set to land the 22-year-old centre-back while Juve will recoup most of the fee they paid for his services.

De Ligt will become Bayern's fourth major signing of the summer following the arrivals of Senegalese forward Sadio Mane from Liverpool, Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, and Moroccan full-back Noussair Mazraoui - both from Ajax.

The Dutchman was also linked with a move to Premier League club Chelsea but was reportedly only keen on joining Bayern once the Bavarians had made their interest known.

De Ligt's arrival will come shortly after Polish striker Robert Lewandowski left Bayern to join La Liga giants Barcelona.

