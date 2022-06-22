Sadio Mane says move to Bayern Munich materialising 'at the right time'

Senegal forward Sadio Mane said his imminent move to Bayern Munich from Liverpool is the right decision at the right time because the German champions have the best plan for him.

Liverpool reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for the sale of Mane for a reported fee of £35.1 million ($42.7m), according to reports.

Following the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, the Reds have sanctioned Mane's sale to the Bundesliga champions after the forward expressed his desire to leave Anfield following the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

Mane landed in Munich on Tuesday for a medical check-up and was seen sporting a Bayern shirt as he left the clinic. The club is expected to officially announce the deal later on Wednesday.

"My life has always been a challenge. When my adviser informed me of Bayern's interest for the first time I was all flame and fire," he told Bild newspaper.

"I could instantly see me there. For me it was the right club at the right time. It is one of the world's biggest club who always battles for all titles.

"For me the feeling was right when Bayern presented their plan. I saw myself in Bayern's plan more than in any other."

Bayern are desperate for his versatile attacking spark, with wingers Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane having lacked consistency in the last season.

The Bavarians still won the German league for a 10th straight time but failed to get past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League.

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances across six seasons at Anfield and won the Premier League, Champions League, Club World Cup, European Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

Last season he scored his 100th top-flight goal in England, having registered 21 for Southampton, making him the second highest-scoring African player in Premier League history after team-mate Mohamed Salah.

His departure means Liverpool, whose strike force of Mane, Salah and Roberto Firmino established itself as one of the best in the world, are likely to have a new-look forward line for their Premier League opener at Fulham on August 6.