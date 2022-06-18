Sadio Mane: Liverpool reach £35 million agreement with Bayern Munich

Liverpool have reached agreement with Bayern Munich for the sale of Senegal forward Sadio Mane for a reported fee of £35.1 million ($42.7m), according to reports.

With the transfer of Darwin Nunez from Benfica completed last week, Liverpool have sanctioned Mane's sale to the Bundesliga champions after the forward expressed his desire to leave Anfield following the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid last month.

Mane, 30, is in the final year of his contract with the Reds. Bayern have had two previous bids rejected as Liverpool considered the add-ons unrealistic.

However, with a replacement now signed it is understood Liverpool are willing to negotiate over their £40m-plus asking price.

According to the PA news agency, Bayern will pay £27.5m up front, with a further £5m due when the Senegal international meets specified appearance clauses and an additional £2.6m based on individual and team achievements.

Mane is believed to have agreed terms with Bayern on a three-year contract and will look to fill the considerable void of Robert Lewandowski who has expressed his desire to leave the serial German champions.

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances across six seasons at Anfield and won the Premier League, Champions League, Fifa Club World Cup, European Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

Last season he scored his 100th top-flight goal in England, having registered 21 for Southampton, making him the second highest-scoring African player in Premier League history after teammate Mohamed Salah.

His departure means Liverpool are likely to have a new-look forward line for their Premier League opener at Fulham on August 6.

Nunez is set for the central role often frequented by Mane in the final few months of the season, with January signing Luis Diaz on the left, the Senegal international’s regular position for most of his time at Anfield.

That leaves Salah, who is also in the final 12 months of his contract, as the only remaining member of manager Jurgen Klopp’s famed front three likely to be guaranteed a regular start with Robert Firmino, 31 in October, likely to play out the final year of his contact without a renewal.