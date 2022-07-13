Son Heung-min and Richarlison train ahead of Spurs' K League friendly - in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte says he hopes to give game time to as many as his players as possible when the Premier League club kick off their pre-season preparation in against a K League select XI on Wednesday.

Conte put his side through its paces at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, with the open training session attended by fans hoping to catch a glimpse of national hero Son Heung-min.

The South Korean enjoyed a stellar 2021/22 campaign, finishing as top joint scorer in the Premier League alongside Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah with 23 goals.

New signing Richarlison, who joined last month from Everton for a fee that could rise to £60 million, joined his new teammates for the session that also included striker Harry Kane and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Ivan Perisic, the Croatia winger recruited from Inter Milan, will not be available for the match against Team K League as he works his way back to fitness after sustaining a calf injury in his final game for the Nerazzurri.

There are question marks over whether Dejan Kulusevski will be available for the game. The Swede trained with the team on Monday but left the session early to what looked like a precaution with a small calf problem.

Ahead of the match, Conte told reporters: "Tomorrow in the game, my target is to give all the players at least 45 minutes because we are working very well and I think all the players deserve to play at least one half.

GOALKEEPERS: Hugo Lloris - 6. Signed a new contract in January that runs until June 2024. Has a tendency to play his defenders into trouble on occasion but shot-stopping is still elite level. Getty Images

"It’s a pleasure for me and the team and the club to stay here. We started the pre-season one week ago and now we are continuing to work here. We are enjoying our time in Korea, and we are preparing for tomorrow's game. We know very well that it will be a good test for us.

"We are working a lot in these days on our idea of football and the tactical aspect and the physical aspect. I hope to see tomorrow during the game what we are trying to do in these days with the players and the team."

