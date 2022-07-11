Wayne Rooney reportedly agrees to return to DC United as coach

Former Manchester United and England football star Wayne Rooney has reached an agreement to coach Major League Soccer team DC United, for which he played between 2018 and 2019, US media reported.

The 36-year-old Rooney will join the team once visa formalities are finalised, ESPN and The Athletic reported on Sunday.

A reporter for The Athletic tweeted a photo of Rooney at Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

The Englishman will replace Argentine Hernan Losada, who was fired due to poor results only six games into the season.

Wayne Rooney has just arrived here at Dulles Int’l Airport in the DC area. He may well become DC United’s new head coach. #DCU pic.twitter.com/hZiZVQGUn4 — Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) July 11, 2022

The team also failed to rebound after Losada's departure and currently occupies the penultimate position in the Eastern Conference, with only 17 points in 17 games.

Led by interim coach Chad Ashton, the club suffered a crushing 7-0 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Union on Friday.

Rooney resigned as manager of Derby County at the end of June, gaining plaudits for his efforts in his first managerial role under very trying circumstances.

He was unable to keep them in the Championship, however, after the crisis-torn club were hit by a 21-point deduction as punishment for financial issues.

But he had managed to keep their hopes alive of miraculously escaping the drop into the final weeks of the season.

During his time at DC United as a player, he scored 23 goals in 48 games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.