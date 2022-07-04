Manchester United close in on Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia double swoop

Manchester United closing in on a double transfer swoop for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen and Dutch defender Tyrell Malacia.

While the shadow of whether Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at the club remains a big one, new United manager Erik ten Hag remains focused on strengthening a squad that finished sixth in the Premier League last season and missed out on a Champions League spot.

Eriksen made a miraculous return to football on a short-term deal with Brentford last season after he suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 the previous summer.

His previous club, Inter Milan, had to let Eriksen go due to the implantable cardioverter defibrillator he had fitted, which is not permitted in Serie A.

According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old has verbally agreed to join United with a three-year deal being negotiated.

Eriksen played 11 times in the Premier League for Brentford, scoring once and providing four assists and was also targeted by his former club Tottenham Hotspur, but was impressed by Ten Hag after training with his Ajax squad as part of his return to football following the cardiac arrest.

He also returned to the Denmark squad – making an emotional return to the Parken Stadium where he suffered the heart attack – and now has 115 caps, scoring 38 goals along the way

Feyenoord full-back Malacia is set to be the first signing of the Ten Hag era. Having looked set to join Ligue 1 side Lyon, United swooped in for a player who is understood to be costing €15 million ($15.7m), plus €2m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old helped Feyenoord finish third in the Eredivisie last season, making 50 appearances in all competitions, and has won five caps for the Netherlands.

Tyrell Malacia, in action for the Netherlands against Germany in March 2022, has won eight caps for his country. EPA

Malacia was at the Carrington training complex to complete his medical on Monday, when United’s international players returned from their summer break.

Ronaldo was conspicuous by his absence from that group just days after it emerged that the veteran attacker had told United he would like to leave if the right offer came in.

United are adamant the 37-year-old will not be sold and are understood to have accepted the striker’s explanation that family issues meant he was unable to report for training.

The move for No 1 target Frenkie de Jong continues to drag on, with United reported to have agreed a €65m deal plus add-ons for the Barcelona midfielder, who has yet to agree personal terms.

