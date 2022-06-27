Haaland, Bale, Mane - 25 notable summer transfers in pictures

There have been some notable transfers already this summer, with Manchester City and Liverpool reinforcing their attacking options.

Erling Haaland sealed his move from Borussia Dortmund to Premier League champions City for a fee of around £51.5m ($63.4m) while Liverpool have recruited Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64.3m outlay.

Nunez's arrival will go some way to offset the departure of Sadio Mane, who agreed a three-year contract to join German champions Bayern Munich last week.

MLS side Los Angeles FC have recruited two high-profile players in the form of Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale.

Italy defender Chiellini ended his long association with Juventus at the end of 2021/22, while Welsh forward Bale brings down the curtain on nine trophy-laden years at Real Madrid. Both join on free transfers.

Above is a picture gallery of some other notable transfers. To move on to the next image, simply click on the arrows or swap on your device.