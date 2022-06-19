Anthony Joshua v Oleksandr Uysk rematch confirmed for August in Saudi Arabia

The heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Uysk has been confirmed for August 20 and will take place in Saudi Arabia.

Uysk dismantled the British champion in their first bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London in September 2021, sealing a convincing 117-112, 116-112 and 115-13 points decision.

Now promoters Matchroom Boxing have confirmed the rematch details that has been tagged 'Rage on the Red Sea'.

Joshua last week announced a deal with streaming service DAZN, ending his eight-year association with Sky Sports.

“I now have my date with history set to become three-time unified heavyweight champion of the world,” Joshua said upon the confirmation of his rematch with Usyk.

“What an opportunity. Fighting championship level back to back has had its pros and cons, but I decide every day to get stronger, to learn from my experiences and grow.

“What a roller-coaster journey, fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world for the 12th consecutive time," said Joshua.

“A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter and I am the happiest and most motivated I have been.”

Joshua’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken has stepped away from the 32-year-old’s camp ahead of the rematch, with Angel Fernandez taking on greater responsibility and Robert Garcia also coming on board.

The London fighter has lost twice in 26 fights, to Usyk and Andy Ruiz in 2019 – but then defeated the Mexican-American in Saudi six months later.

Usyk is unbeaten in 19 professional fights, but has fought the majority of his career at cruiserweight, where he was undisputed champion.

The rematch was delayed when Usyk went back to the Ukraine to defend his country after the Russia invasion. He has since left to start preparation for the Joshua bout.

"I have a goal, with the help of the Lord I will complete my mission," the 35-year-old said.