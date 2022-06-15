Germany v Italy ratings: Muller 9, Gundogan 9; Mancini 3, Bastoni 3

Germany ended a four-match winless run as they crushed Italy 5-2 in the Nations League on Tuesday.

In what was Germany's best performance under manager Hansi Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Muller had put them in the driving seat.

Teenager Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back in the 78th and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second for the visitors in stoppage time.

Flick remains unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last year. Muller scored his 44th goal for Germany on his 116th international appearance before Werner scored twice in quick succession.

"We played really good football at times and deserved to win," said Gundogan.

"If we play like we did today, many teams will have a hard time against us."

Italy coach Roberto Mancini paid the price for making nine changes from the team which drew with England last weekend as only Gianluigi Donnarumma and David Frattesi kept their places in an experimental side.

"We didn't play the game we wanted," said Gnonto. "Germany were clearly better and we have to match this level, which won't be easy."

