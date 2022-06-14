Gareth Southgate targeted by fans as woeful England are hammered by Hungary

England fans rounded on manager Gareth Southgate after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 home defeat against Hungary on Tuesday, just five months out from the World Cup.

Among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar having reached the semi-finals four years ago and finishing as Euro 2020 runners-up, the Three Lions coach has plenty to digest after failing to win any of June’s four Nations League fixtures.

The draws with Germany and Italy were bookended by a famous Hungary double, with the shock 1-0 triumph in Budapest – their first win against England since 1962 – followed by a massacre at Molineux.

Roland Sallai’s brace was complemented by a wonderful Zsolt Nagy strike and – shortly after John Stones’ red card – Daniel Gazdag’s cool finish on a night when fans booed the team and chanted “you don’t know what you’re doing” at Southgate.

It was the worst possible end to England’s taxing run of four Nations League matches in just 11 days and leaves a bitter taste with just two September matches to go until the World Cup.

"I totally understand tonight is a chastening experience," said Southgate who was the target for most of the anger coming from the stands at Molineux.

"What I would say is this group of players have been unbelievable for the country and it's important people stay with them because they are still going to be strong going forward."

England surpassed all expectations to reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and backed that up by reaching the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years at Euro 2020 last summer.

"It's no time to panic," said England captain Harry Kane, who dismissed any suggestion that Southgate should be sacked.

"It was a night to forget but we've got to take it on the chin. We've got to move forward.

"We are preparing for a big World Cup and that's the most important thing."