Kane, Foden and Grealish train with England ahead of Nations League match - in pictures

England players were back out on the training pitch on Monday as they look to end a disappointing run of Uefa Nations League results.

Gareth Southgate's side take on Hungary on Tuesday having failed to win any of the three games they have played in June.

After losing their first game 1-0 to the Hungarians in Budapest, England then drew 1-1 away to Germany before a goalless home draw with European champions Italy.

The results leave England bottom of Nations League Group A3, three points behind leaders Italy, with Hungary a point behind in second and Germany third.

England’s 25-man squad all took part in the session held at Wolves’ Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on the eve of the fixture, but Phil Foden needs assessing again after his slow recovery from Covid-19.

Southgate, meanwhile, said on Monday that he is happy with the attacking options he has at his disposal and does not feel his side have fewer possibilities up front compared to the squad for last year's European Championship.

England have only managed to find the back of the net once in their last three matches as a late penalty by Harry Kane spared them a second successive Nations League defeat away to Germany last week, following their loss in Hungary.

"I think there is this perception of what we had and have [in the attack], and there's the reality of what Harry and Raheem [Sterling] have delivered compared to everybody else," Southgate said.

"I'm really happy with the options we've got. We've been able to refresh people with someone like Jack [Grealish] to come in the game in Germany and Jarrod [Bowen] to have the impact they did.

"We've obviously not been able to have Phil [Foden] this time, up to now. So there are still some players that can really make a difference in games."

