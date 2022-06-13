Harry Kane not feeling pressure as he edges closer to England scoring record

Harry Kane insists he is not feeling any pressure as the England captain edges closer to Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record.

The 28-year-old striker hit the 50-goal mark for England when he scored from the spot to rescue a point against Germany in the 1-1 Nations League draw.

READ MORE Spain win, Portugal lose without Ronaldo and Haaland nets brace for Norway

The rest of this current squad have 49 goals between them and manager Gareth Southgate said after the goalless stalemate with Italy on Saturday that he was “concerned” by the reliance on both Kane and Raheem Sterling to score the goals for England.

But Tottenham Hotspur attacker Kane, who is now just three shy of Wayne Rooney’s all-time mark going into Tuesday's Nations League game against Hungary at Molineux, has also backed his teammates to get back among the goals.

When asked if the pressure of beating Rooney's record had had any affect on his own form, Kane said: “As a striker you have that expectation of yourself and the team have it on you to produce as well.

“I enjoy scoring goals and winning games. That’s the most important thing. I always try to do my best to help the team in every aspect, whether it’s scoring, assists, defending, set-plays.

“There’s no pressure from the other players in terms of making me feel nervous about scoring.

“We all know our responsibilities and our jobs and I try to take that responsibility as one of the experienced players. I just enjoy scoring goals.”

And as for the lack of goals from his teammates, Kane added: "If you look over the last two or three years, we’ve definitely had goals in different areas in terms of set-plays, defenders getting goals, midfielders picking up goals.

England 0 Italy 0: player ratings

Expand Autoplay ENGLAND RATINGS: Aaron Ramsdale - 7, Made a brilliant save to deny Sandro Tonali, then pushed Matteo Pessina’s shot over the crossbar. Was lucky to get away with a poor pass that was cut out by Tonali. AP

“But I think in any team, any top team, you’re going to have a main striker who gets the majority of the goals, a main attacking winger who’s going to get some goals.

“I’m sure every lad who puts on an England shirt wants to go out and score and get assists and affect the game so I guess the most important thing is the mentality, to have that hunger to go and get those goals and that’s kind of what I speak to my team-mates about – getting in the box, the back post, midfield runners getting in there, that’s really important.

“I think going into major tournament football, we’ve done that pretty well. But look, we’re still learning, still improving, the boys are eager to score as many goals as possible and help the team out.”

England’s 25-man squad all took part in the session held at Wolves’ Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on the eve of the fixture, but Phil Foden needs assessing again after his slow recovery from Covid-19.

“They’ve all got to be checked post-training, one or two bumps and bruises but we’ll assess them over the rest of the day but everybody was on the training pitch so that’s a good sign,” Southgate said.

“We have to chat with our physical performance guys and medical team because he’s back in training but there’s a reality as to how much conditioning he’s had over the last three weeks and what our expectation of him could be so we’ll do that.”

The only outfield player to have been fit for every fixture this month but not feature is Conor Gallagher, who is in line to win his fourth cap on Tuesday.

Germany 1 England 1: player ratings