Spain win, Portugal lose without Ronaldo and Haaland nets brace for Norway - in pictures

Spain moved top of their Uefa Nations League group thanks to a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Sunday in which they were heavily indebted to goalkeeper Unai Simon.

Their main rivals in League A, Group 2, Portugal, suffered defeat in Switzerland in which he visitors, missing talismanic captain Cristiano Ronaldo, conceded the only goal after just 57 seconds.

A perfectly-weighted pass by Marco Asensio released Carlos Soler to score on 24 minutes before. Pablo Sarabia added the second on 75 minutes.

It was not all one-way traffic though as Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Simon was called upon several times to deny the Czechs.

He thwarted an 18th-minute strike from Vaclav Cerny and, two minutes later, denied Jan Kuchta.

"I hope to return in the next international window and go to the World Cup," said Soler, who plays his cub football with Valencia.

"But now I only think of going on vacation. It's been a very tough season, which started with the Tokyo Olympics. I have made many dreams come true, but I hope to make many more come true."

Switzerland forward Haris Seferovic, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring against Portugal. EPA

In Geneva, Switzerland took the lead after just 57 seconds when Haris Seferovic scored from Silvan Widmer's pass.

Portugal's stand-in skipper Pepe made his 128th international appearance and they were unlucky not to get something from the game with Swiss keeper Jonas Omlin saving from Danilo and Bernardo Silva.

"We can't concede a goal after 30 seconds of the game. It's our mistake," said Portugal coach Fernando Santos.

"We lacked aggression. We would have preferred to stay top of the group, but I have always said that the decisive match will be the one against Spain."

Victory was a welcome boost for the Swiss who halted a three-game losing streak.

Spain stay top of League A Group 2 with eight points from four games with Portugal a point further back.

Norway forward Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal against Sweden in their Nations League match in Oslo on June 12, 2022. AFP

Haaland on target for Norway

Erling Haaland scored twice and set up the third as Norway beat neighbours Sweden 3-2 in Oslo in League B.

"I'm speechless!" the 21-year-old striker told Norwegian television, before adding: "To win against Sweden in the last match of the season, it's beautiful."

Haaland, who will join Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund this summer, gave Norway the lead in the 10th minute heading in a near-post cross.

He added a penalty in the 54th minute after Hjalmar Ekdal fouled Alexander Sorloth.

It was Haaland's 20th international goal in only 18 appearances.

Sweden replied eight minutes later when Emil Forsberg smashed home a pass from Dejan Kulusevski.

Haaland then crossed for Sorloth to head home and restore the host's two-goal lead after 77 minutes.

Viktor Gyokeres gave the Swedes brief hope by rifling home a shot five minutes into added time.