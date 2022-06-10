Barcelona 2021/22 player ratings: Luuk de Jong 9, Aubameyang 8, Pique 7

Barcelona's first season without Argentine superstar Lionel Messi ended trophyless but there were enough encouraging signs to suggest brighter things are in store next term.
Barca began the 2021/22 season with former defender Ronald Koeman at the helm but a run of disappointing results saw Dutchman sacked following a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on 28 October, 2021.
Another club legend replaced him, and under Xavi there were greenshoots of revival as Barca rallied to finish second in La Liga - albeit 13 points behind champions Real Madrid - and a return to the Champions League.
