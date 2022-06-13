Marcelo given Real Madrid send-off ceremony after an incredible 25 trophies - in pictures

Brazilian defender Marcelo will be given a send-off party by Real Madrid on Monday after 15 years with the Spanish giants and an incredible 25 trophies.
Real will stage a tribute ceremony for the full-back before he moves on as the club's most decorated player, including the 2022 Champions League and La Liga.
Marcelo's contract expires on June 30 and the 34-year-old has decided it's time for a fresh start.
A statement from the club said: “Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Monday, June 13, at 1:00 p.m., an institutional act of homage and farewell to our captain Marcelo will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez.
“Following this act, Marcelo will appear before the media in the press room at Real Madrid City.”
Signed in 2007 from Fluminense as a replacement for Roberto Carlos, the Brazilian made 545 appearances for Real in all competitions, scoring 38 goals, with 103 assists from left-back.
After the Champions League victory against Liverpool, he said: "It's an incredible emotion because it's my last game at Real Madrid."
