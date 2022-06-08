UAE v Australia player ratings: Abdallah 9, Canedo 7; Hrustic 8, Irvine 7

The UAE's hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup were dashed on Tuesday night after a 2-1 defeat to Australia in Asia's final eliminator.

Ajdin Hrustic's deflected volley with six minutes remaining at Al Rayyan's Ahmad bin Ali Stadium proved the match-winner and kept alive Australia's hopes of qualifying for a fifth consecutive World Cup finals.

Jackson Irvine had put Graham Arnold's side in front with a close-range strike in the 53rd minute but Caio Canedo levelled four minutes later with an emphatic finish into the roof of Mathew Ryan's net.

Australia increased the pressure throughout the second half and it eventually paid off when Hrustic volleyed Aaron Mooy's corner towards goal and the deflection proved decisive.

The Socceroos will meet Peru in the same venue next Monday in the first of two intercontinental playoffs to determine the remaining spots at the finals, with New Zealand playing Costa Rica in the final eliminator 24 hours later.

