Lionel Messi says Argentina 'could not close season any better' after rout of Estonia

Lionel Messi hailed Argentina's impressive run of form that saw them batter Estonia 5-0 in an international friendly in northern Spain - with their talismanic captain grabbing all the goals.

Messi's haul took his international goals tally to 86 in 162 appearances, while also extending Argentina's unbeaten run to 33 matches.

It capped an impressive week for Lionel Scaloni's side as the Copa America winners beat Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima – a game between the respective champions of South America and Europe – at Wembley on Wednesday.

Messi posted on Instagram: “We could not close the season better. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup.

“Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We’re going to rest for a few days and we’ll be back very soon!”

Expand Autoplay Lionel Messi lifts the trophy as Argentina celebrate their victory in the Finalissima against Italy at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1. AFP

The 34-year-old became the first player to have netted five times in both a single European Cup or Champions League clash and in an international match.

He previously found the back of the net five times 10 years ago, when Barcelona hammered Bayer Leverkusen 7-1 in the Champions League last 16 second leg at Camp Nou.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C for this year’s World Cup in Qatar alongside Saudi Arabia – whom they play first on November 22 – Mexico and Poland.

Last week, it was announced that two-time world champions Argentina will prepare for the 2022 World Cup with a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

The deal was is part of a partnership between the Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Argentina Football Association (AFA).