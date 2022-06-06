Ronaldo, Daei, Messi and the top international scorers of all time - in pictures

Lionel Messi scored all the goals in Argentina's 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday.

Messi joins a select club comprising only Juan Andres Marvezy and Manuel Moreno to score five in a game for Argentina.

His quintet extended his record tally of goals for his country to 86, moving him ahead of Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas in the list of all-time international goalscorers.

Messi is now three goals behind former Malaysia forward Mokhtar Dahari, in third. Iran's Ali Daei (109) is second, while Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo remains first with 117 goals after netting twice in his country's 4-0 Uefa Nations League win over Switzerland on Sunday.

