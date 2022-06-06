Lionel Messi nets five against Estonia to overtake Puskas among top international scorers

Argentina superstar Lionel Messi scored all five goals in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia on Sunday to see him overtake Hungary great Ferenc Puskas in the all-time international top scorers chart.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward went through his full repertoire at the El Sadar Stadium in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona.

READ MORE Lionel Messi celebrates after inspiring Argentina triumph over Italy - in pictures

Messi, who took his international goals tally to 86 in 162 games for Argentina, opened the scoring with a successful spot kick on eight minutes, firing low to goalkeeper Matvei Igonen's right corner.

The 34-year-old doubled Argentina's lead just before halftime, adding another goal two minutes into the second half. He sealed the score with two more strikes in the 71st and 76th minutes.

The Argentina captain caught up and left behind the former Hungary and - on four occasions - Spain forward, who scored 84 goals in 89 games.

Messi is now three goals behind former Malaysia forward Mokhtar Dahari, in third. Iran's Ali Daei (109) is second, while Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo remains first with 117 goals after netting twice in his country's 4-0 Uefa Nations League win over Switzerland on Sunday.

Messi also became the first player to have netted five times in both a single European Cup or Champions League clash and in an international match.

He previously found the back of the net five times 10 years ago, when Barcelona hammered Bayer Leverkusen 7-1 in the Champions League last 16 second leg at Camp Nou.