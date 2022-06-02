Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Portugal ahead of Spain return - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Spain this week as Portugal take on Luis Enrique's side in the Uefa Nations League on Thursday.

The veteran forward spent nine trophy-laden seasons in La Liga from 2009 with Real Madrid before spending four years in Italy at Juventus and then returning to Manchester United last summer.

The move back to England has not gone to plan for Ronaldo, despite the 37-year-old's 24 goals in all competitions, as United failed to win any silverware or even qualify for the Champions League having finished sixth, a whopping 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

Now Ronaldo's attention shifts to the national team as Portugal face four Nations League games in June, taking on Spain at Real Betis's Benito Villamarin Stadium on Thursday, followed by two home games against Switzerland and Czech Republic, then the Swiss again, this time in Geneva.

Out with Ronaldo on the training pitch on Wednesday were the likes of AC Milan's Serie A winning winger Rafael Leao, Manchester City's Premier League clinching duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, plus Diogo Jota – who came within touching distance of a historic quadruple with Liverpool.

