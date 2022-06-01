Messi trains with Argentina as Chiellini eyes 'beautiful' end to Italy career at Wembley

Giorgio Chiellini believes it will be "beautiful" to end his international career against Lionel Messi's Argentina at Wembley on Wednesday after leading Italy to Euro 2020 glory at the London ground last year.

The now 37-year-old was a key figure, both as captain and defender, when Italy beat hosts England on penalties in the final of a tournament that was delayed some 12 months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the Azzurri face the South American continental champions in the inaugural Finalissima at Wembley on Wednesday, a match where Chiellini is set to win his 117th and last cap.

Messi took part in a training session with the rest of Lionel Scaloni's squad at the stadium on Tuesday.

Asked about ending his international career against Argentina, Chiellini told Uefa.com: "It's beautiful.

"Argentina have exceptional players. It's obvious that the first one who comes to your mind is Messi but the others around him are fantastic. They didn't win [the Copa America] by accident.

"Messi is a football icon. It's not for me to say if he is the greatest of all time or not. It will just be a pleasure to play my last game for the national team against him.

"It has been, without a doubt, better than I could ever have imagined. When you're a kid, you dream of playing for the national team, because that's the ultimate.

"The thought of being able to play more than 100 games over the course of 18 years, being captain, and lifting an important cup like I did last year at Wembley was the icing on the cake."

Chiellini played his last game for Juventus after 17 years at the Turin club in a 2-0 defeat away to Fiorentina on May 21. Juve ended the season without a trophy and could only finish fourth in Serie A. They also lost the Coppa Italia final to Inter Milan 4-2 after extra time.

Chiellini signed for Juve in 2004 and has helped the Turin giants win a glut of trophies including nine consecutive Serie A titles from 2012 to 2020 and five Italian cups.