Lionel Messi backs 'spectacular' Karim Benzema to win Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi believes there is “no doubt” that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema deserves to win his first Ballon d’Or this year.

Messi has claimed a record seven of the awards as the world's best player, but saw his new club Paris Saint-Germain knocked out by Real in the round of 16 of the Champions League after Benzema scored a hat-trick in the second half of the return leg.

Benzema netted another four goals against Chelsea in the quarter-finals and three against Manchester City in the semi-finals — including the decisive penalty in the second leg — before Real defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final on Saturday. Benzema was also the top scorer in the Spanish league as Madrid won the title in dominant fashion.

“There's no doubt, it's very clear that Benzema had a spectacular year,” Messi said in an interview with Argentine TV channel TyC Sports when asked if Benzema should get the prestigious award. “I think there is no doubt this year.”

In total, Benzema scored 44 goals in 46 matches with his club this season, and equalled Madrid great Raul as the club’s second-highest scorer with 323 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of 451.

While Real knocked out a quartet of European giants on their way to the Champions League triumph, Messi wasn't overly impressed with the team's style of play. Madrid needed big comebacks against both PSG and Manchester City and had Benzema to thank both times.

“Out of the blue they score against you, and the match changes automatically,” Messi said. “Madrid was not the best team in this Champions League, there were better teams.”

Liverpool v Real Madrid ratings

Expand Autoplay LIVERPOOL RATINGS: Alisson Becker - 6. The Brazilian had little to do but got into a muddle for the disallowed goal. Some of his expeditions out of his area verged on erratic. AFP

The 34-year-old Messi is training with Argentina in Bilbao for the “Finalissima” — a friendly between the Copa America winners and European champions Italy on Wednesday.

Messi could find himself going up against Benzema again at the World Cup in Qatar this year — both Argentina and France are among the main contenders — but insisted that defending champions France should be considered the favourites.

“France is an impressive team, (four years) ago we said they could be candidates and they ended as winners. I believe the hit they took at the Euros (being eliminated by Switzerland) made them stronger,” Messi said.

“(Argentina) can fight anyone and will make it hard for any rival. That doesn't mean we are the favourites to be world champions or any of that. It means we will fight against anyone.”