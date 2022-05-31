Gareth Bale and Wales train for Nations League clash with Poland - in pictures

The Uefa Nations League 2022-23 kicks off on Wednesday, June 1, as Poland take on Wales in Wroclaw.

The clash pits Gareth Bale against Robert Lewandowski in the tough Group A4, which also includes Belgium and the Netherlands.

There will be four rounds of games in the Nations League between June 1 and 14 and the final two rounds of matches will take place on September 22-27. The semi-finals will be played on June 14 and 15, 2023, with the final and third-place play-off on June 18.

Wales also have home games against the Netherlands on Wednesday, June 8, and Belgium on Saturday, June 11.

England, who go to Hungary on Saturday, June 4, also find themselves in a tricky draw, with Italy and Germany making up Group A3.

Gareth Southgate's men are away to Germany on Tuesday, June 7, and take on Italy at home on Saturday, June 11, before facing Hungary at home on Tuesday, June 14.

Scotland and the Republic of Ireland are in Group B1 with Armenia and Ukraine.

The Scots face Ukraine in a World Cup semi-final play-off on Wednesday, June 1, with the winners of that game taking on Wales in the play-off final on Sunday, May 5, for a place at the finals in Qatar.

Scotland will play three Nations League fixtures. They face Armenia at home on Wednesday, June 8, before travelling to take on the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, June 11, and for the return leg against Armenia on Tuesday, June 14.

Northern Ireland are in Group C2. They play Greece at home on Thursday, June 2, Kosovo away on Thursday, June 9, and Cyprus at home on Sunday, June 12.