'I can't believe it' Carlo Ancelotti breaks European Cup record after Real Madrid triumph

Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti became the first manager to win four European Cups after the 1-0 victory over Liverpool in Paris.

Madrid became European champions for a record-extending 14th time in a Champions League final that started 37 minutes late because of disturbing crowd issues outside the Stade de France.

Brazil winger Vinícius Junior applied a close-range finish in the 59th minute from Federico Valverde’s drive across the face of goal, securing a win that secured Ancelotti's record fourth European crown.

"I can't believe it. We had a fantastic season. We did really well. It was a difficult game and we suffered a lot, more so in the first half. In the end I think we deserved to win this competition," Ancelotti told BT Sport.

"We're really happy. What can I say? I can't say more," added the Italian, who also won the trophy in 2014 with Madrid in his first spell, and in 2003 and 2007 with AC Milan.

"I am a record man. I had luck to come here last year and have a fantastic season. A fantastic club, a really good squad with a lot of quality and mental character. The season was top.

"I think we passed through really difficult games. The supporters helped us a lot in the last game. They helped us tonight. We're happy and they're happy."