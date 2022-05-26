Football Association to provide 5,000 tickets for UAE's World Cup play-off with Australia

The Football Association will provide 5,000 tickets for UAE supporters to attend the national team’s 2022 World Cup play-off against Australia in Qatar next month.

The FA announced the news on Thursday having organised the allocation with the Asian Football Confederation, as the national team continue preparations for the June 7 encounter at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Should the UAE defeat Australia, they then face Peru at the same venue six days later for a place at the World Cup. The UAE have only once previously qualified for a global finals, in 1990.

Mohammed Hazzam Al Dhaheri, the FA general secretary, said: “The board of directors at the FA are keen to motivate our national team during all their matches, and provide them with everything to help them perform their tasks to the fullest – especially the upcoming match with Australia in Doha, because it’s crucial.

“We are confident our players and the fans will perform their duties in the best way possible.”

The FA said tickets will be distributed at the front gates at the venue on June 7, with the governing body to soon release more details as to how fans can apply.

Al Dhaheri added: “The public are one of the most prominent partners in UAE football… [their] role will be vital in encouraging and motivating the players during the Australia match. Our national team performs better in the presence of their fans, who are with them on all occasions to support them."