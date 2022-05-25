Roma fans go crazy in Rome after European success - in pictures

More 50,000 fans packed the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital to watch their team make a piece of history in Albania.

Many supporters streamed on to the pitch and flares were lit when the final whistle was blown after Nicolo Zaniolo's goal was enough to beat Feyenoord in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Tirana.

Coach Jose Mourinho was moved to tears by his fifth European trophy cup as a coach, the first for an Italian team since he led Inter Milan to the Champions League 12 years ago.

"It was a real struggle but I'm really happy," Zaniolo told Sky. "It was my dream and now I've done it."

