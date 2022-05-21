Ranked: The 10 best Premier League games of the 2021/22 season

It has been another tantalising season of Premier League action, with many goals and standout games.

From Mohamed Salah’s hat-trick against Manchester United in the 5-0 win at Old Trafford, Spurs’ remarkable last-gasp victory against Manchester City at the Etihad, to Kevin De Bruyne’s four-goal haul against Wolves, here is the top 10 pick.

Is yours on the list?

10. Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves (October 16, 2021)

Wolves celebrate after Ruben Neves scores their third goal. Reuters

A remarkable West Midlands derby to say the least at Villa Park.

Wolves looked down and out after Danny Ings and John McGinn put the home side two goals to the good in the second half.

In an incredible finish to the game, Wolves were 10 minutes from defeat and staged a remarkable comeback, stealing the encounter right at the death.

Roman Saiss netted on 80 minutes, Conor Coady scored five minutes later and Ruben Neves secured the points with the last kick of the game in injury time on 90+5.

9. Everton 1-4 Liverpool (December 1, 2021)

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after scoring the third against Everton. EPA

An action packed Merseyside derby, Liverpool came up with the goods away at Goodison Park.

The Reds were two goals up inside 20 minutes through Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian later netted again, and Diogo Jota added a fourth with 11 minutes to go.

Jurgen Klopp's side had won only once on their previous nine visits to Everton prior to the win.

It resulted in loud protests from the home fans at the final whistle for former Kop favourite and Toffees manager Rafael Benitez to get the sack.

8. Brighton 4-0 Manchester United (May 7, 2022)

Moises Caicedo celebrates with Yves Bissouma, Marc Cucurella and Lewis Dunk after opening the scoring. Getty

One nobody would have predicted before the match, a rampant Brighton humiliating lacklustre Manchester United.

It was a result that confirmed the Red Devils would not qualify for next seasons Champions League, and was their fifth successive away loss.

Ecuador international Moises Caicedo put the hosts ahead with his first Premier League goal, Marc Cucurella fired home to put the Seagulls 2-0 up, and Pascal Gross later steered in a third.

Leandro Trossard put the icing on the cake when he bundled the ball over the line from close range on 60 minutes, so after an hour the game was over and the mighty had fallen.

7. Everton 2-5 Watford (October 23, 2021)

Watford striker Joshua King celebrates with after scoring against Everton. AFP

Despite Watford’s relegation, it wasn’t all doom and gloom.

Joshua King's hat-trick against his former club helped the Hornets to a stunning first win in Claudio Ranieri’s first match.

Tom Davies put Everton ahead inside three minutes, before King equalised and the scores were tied 1-1 at the break.

Former Hornets striker Richarlison put the Toffees in front again but Juraj Kucka's header drew Watford level. King then struck twice inside six minutes, before Emmanuel Dennis finished off the incredible comeback.

6. Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United (December 14, 2021)

Nathan Ake scores City's seventh goal. Action Images

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City put on an attacking masterclass at the Etihad as the Sky Blues signalled their title intentions.

Phil Foden opened the scoring inside eight minutes, and his goal was City's 500th in the Premier League in 207 games under their Catalan boss – with Guardiola becoming the quickest manager to reach that landmark.

Kevin De Bruyne would net a brace, and Riyad Mahrez, Nathan Ake and John Stones were also on the scoresheet.

It was miserable end to the year for the Yorkshire club, and started their slide into a relegation dogfight.

5. Wolves 1-5 Manchester City (May 11, 2020)

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Action Images

It really was the Kevin De Bruyne show against Wolves at Molineux, which restored Manchester City’s lead to three points at the top of the Premier League.

The Belgium international netted inside seven minutes, before fellow countryman Leandro Dendoncker netted four minutes later to make it 1-1.

De Bruyne then took over, netting in the 16th, 24th and 60th minute, before Raheem Sterling made it five late on, as City ran riot in the West Midlands.

4. Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City (October 23, 2021)

Mason Mount of Chelsea celebrates scoring a hat-trick. EPA

Mason Mount was at the heart of Chelsea’s victory at Stamford Bridge as he netted a hat-trick in the thrashing of relegated Norwich City.

The Blues were 2-0 up inside 18 minutes, as Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi netted their first goals of the season. Reece James added a third before half-time.

Ben Chilwell scored for the fourth successive game to extend Chelsea's lead shortly after the restart, before Max Aarons' own goal and Mount's late double wrapped up the win.

3. Watford 4-1 Manchester United (November 20, 2021)

Watford's Ismaila Sarr celebrates after scoring the second goal against Manchester United. AFP

Harry Maguire was sent off as Manchester United were thrashed at Vicarage Road.

Ismaila Sarr missed a penalty early on, but it did not matter in the end, as King and Sarr netted before half-time, with Joao Pedro and Emmanuel Dennis netting in injury time.

It poured more misery on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as United dropped to seventh in the Premier League table, and he was subsequently sacked.

Yet another remarkable win for relegated Watford.

2. Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur (February 22, 2022)

Harry Kane of Tottenham scores the winning goal past Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson. AP

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoring on his debut for the north London club, but Ilkay Gundogan equalised for the home side on 33 minutes. Harry Kane put the visitors ahead, making it 2-1 midway through the second half.

Mahrez then scored from 12-yards after a penalty was given, before Kane sent the travelling Tottenham fans into a frenzy.

The 28-year-old striker rose highest to nod home Kulusevski's cross in the 95th minute and stun the champions.

1. Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool (October 24, 2021)

Liverpool hat-trick scorer Mohamed Salah celebrates with the match ball at Old Trafford. PA

Turn away now Manchester United fans.

Liverpool emphasised the vast gulf between the sides in brutal fashion as they ran riot at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah was the main tormentor as he netted a hat-trick, his first of the day making it a goal in 10 successive matches.

Naby Keita and Diogo Jota but Liverpool 2-0 up inside 13 minutes, and Salah netted his second before half-time, as the Reds went into the break 4-0 ahead.

Salah added another on 50 minutes, before Paul Pogba was sent off.

A game best forgotten for Red Devils, but one that will live long in the memory of Liverpool fans.