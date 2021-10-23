Chelsea hit seven past hapless Norwich as Mason Mount scores hat-trick

Tuchel's side were without injured Lukaku and Werner for Saturday's clash

Oct 23, 2021

Chelsea did not let injuries to key strikers affect them one bit as Mason Mount scored a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday.

Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James scored in the first half, before Ben Chilwell’s strike, an own-goal by Max Aarons and two more from Mount — one from the penalty spot — completed Chelsea’s biggest win of the season.

The result was significant as Thomas Tuchel's side had suffered a big setback when Romelu Lukaku sustained an ankle injury and Timo Werner suffered a hamstring issue in their midweek Champions League victory over Malmo.

Chelsea thus extended their lead at the top of the table.

More to follow ...

