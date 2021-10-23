Chelsea hit seven past hapless Norwich as Mason Mount scores hat-trick

Chelsea did not let injuries to key strikers affect them one bit as Mason Mount scored a hat-trick in a 7-0 thrashing of Norwich on Saturday.

Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James scored in the first half, before Ben Chilwell’s strike, an own-goal by Max Aarons and two more from Mount — one from the penalty spot — completed Chelsea’s biggest win of the season.

The result was significant as Thomas Tuchel's side had suffered a big setback when Romelu Lukaku sustained an ankle injury and Timo Werner suffered a hamstring issue in their midweek Champions League victory over Malmo.

Chelsea thus extended their lead at the top of the table.

