Manchester City v Leeds United ratings: De Bruyne 9, Foden 8; Meslier 3, Dallas 5

Manchester City moved four points clear at the top of the table after a 7-0 thrashing of Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

After Pep Guardiola's team took an eighth-minute lead through Phil Foden, it was one-way traffic as City made it seven Premier League wins a row.

Foden's effort was the 500th Premier League goal scored by the club in 207 games under Pep Guardiola – the fastest any team has reached that landmark.

Kevin De Bruyne was brilliant as he scored twice on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from Covid-19.

Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target.

"We're proud of the way we're playing. When you get these results it is because individually they are brilliant," manager Guardiola said.

"Kevin, in these type of games when it is open up and down, is devastating as he can do what he wants. He's so important for us."

It was the joint biggest league defeat in Leeds' history and manager Marcelo Bielsa said: "We've never had a performance like this. There is no justification. I have to take responsibility."

