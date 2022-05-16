Everton vs Brentford ratings: Branthwaite 3, Richarlison 8; Henry 8, Eriksen 9

Frank Lampard's side still face nervy finale after home defeat

Tom Fenton
May 16, 2022
Everton missed the chance to secure their place in the Premier League after having two players sent off in a 3-2 defeat at home to Brentford on Sunday.

The game turned on Jarrad Branthwaite's 18th-minute red card for pulling back Ivan Toney, when Everton were leading 1-0 thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal.

Everton — needing a win to guarantee survival — bounced back from conceding an equaliser in the 37th minute from a Seamus Coleman own goal by going ahead again when Richarlison converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time.

Brentford scored twice in two second-half minutes through Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry, and substitute Salomon Rondon became the second Everton player to be red-carded after he launched himself studs-first at Henry two minutes from time.

Everton stay two points above the bottom three and have two games remaining, against Crystal Palace at home on Thursday and Arsenal away next Sunday.

You can see the player ratings from Sunday's game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: May 16, 2022, 2:52 AM
FootballPremier LeagueEvertonBrentford
