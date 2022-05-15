Guardiola plays down role in Haaland's Man City move: 'Players come here for the club'

Pep Guardiola has insisted top players are tempted to join Manchester City due to the project offered by the club and not because of any influence he may have as the manager.

City are set to complete one of the biggest transfers of the year when Erling Haaland seals his move from Borussia Dortmund. The 21-year-old Norwegian striker was one of the most coveted players in world football but is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Guardiola, who coached Barcelona and Bayern Munich to multiple trophies before switching to City, has been cited as a key figure in helping these clubs sign marquee players in the past,

"The players who come here don't come to play for me, they come to play in this league and for this club," Guardiola told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at West Ham United.

"It's so important the people, the way we play, the team we are, the city, where we are in the league, how we are expected to play in the Champions League the next seasons. Many things are involved."

Guardiola pointed to the examples of former players Sergio Aguero, David Silva, and Vincent Kompany, who stayed for a decade at the Etihad and enjoyed great success under different managers.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. AP

"People come not just for a month or a year ... what we do is make them feel happy in the city, in the locker room, playing in the Premier League and many things. After that, who knows what will happen. But this is the idea," he said.

With four points required from their last two games, City are within touching distance of a fourth league title in five years but Guardiola added that they were taking it one game at a time.

"We mathematically need four points but we are going to play to win the first one ... it's West Ham, West Ham and West Ham," he said. "Not the future, not anything else. The present is the most important."