Wolves vs Man City player ratings: Boly 4, Coady 6; De Bruyne 10, Cancelo 8

A Kevin de Bruyne masterclass helped Manchester City move within touching distance of another Premier League title after he scored four goals in a 5-1 thrashing of Wolves.

The Belgian claimed a hat-trick inside 24 minutes at Molineux – his first treble since 2011 – and added a fourth after the break.

Leander Dendoncker had levelled for Wolves in the 11th minute but it was one-way traffic after that for Pep Guardiola’s men, who could effectively seal the title on Sunday with victory at West Ham United due to their superior goal difference over rivals Liverpool.

Raheem Sterling put gloss on the scoreline with a fifth in the 84th minute to take City onto 89 points, three ahead of the Reds and with a goal difference of +72 in comparison to 65 for the second-placed outfit, who play in the FA Cup final this weekend.

