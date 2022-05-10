Liverpool fight back at Villa to keep the heat on Manchester City

Liverpool recovered from falling behind in the third minute to beat Aston Villa 2-1 and move level on points with Manchester City in the Premier League title race on Tuesday.

Sadio Mane scored the winner for Liverpool at Villa Park, heading home a cross from Luis Diaz in the 65th minute.

Liverpool were rocked by Douglas Luiz’s early close-range strike, only to equalise three minutes later when Joel Matip converted into an empty net after fellow centre-back Virgil van Dijk had a shot saved.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp told BBC Sport: "I don't think it is possible to win easy. They are a high-quality side. All the things they did put us under pressure.

"We have our situation and if you want to win an away game you have to open up spaces. They did really well and we needed time to get in the game and before we got in the game it was 1-1.

"I could not be more proud. It was a massive performance in the middle of May."

Captain Jordan Henderson added: "The boys have been incredible for a long period of time and tonight was no different.

"We knew it would be a tough game coming here against a good team and we knew there would be tough moments but it is about digging in, keeping going and finding a way to win and the boys were incredible again and we got the three points.

"We're in the same position as we were before the game. It is another big game at the weekend, the FA Cup final and we have to recover for that. It is out of our control [in the Premier League], we do not need to waste energy on that."

The Reds, who drew 1-1 with Tottenham on Saturday, avoided having their title bid further derailed by a Villa team managed by one of their greatest players.

Steven Gerrard, a boyhood Liverpool fan and former star midfielder, insisted his focus was purely on winning the game for Villa. His team can still have a massive say in the title race, with Villa playing at City on the final day of the season.

Liverpool lost Fabinho in the 30th minute to a hamstring injury that could potentially rule the holding midfielder out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ahead of that game at Wembley Stadium, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp chose to leave out left back Andrew Robertson from the squad entirely and begin with Mohamed Salah and Thiago Alcantara on the bench.

Liverpool finish the league campaign with games against Southampton and Wolves next week, while City go to Wolves on Wednesday night, then face West Ham and Villa.