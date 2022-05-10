Jamie Carragher believes Erling Haaland’s Man City move is great for the Premier League

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Erling Haaland’s move to Manchester City is not only great for the club, but also for the Premier League.

Haaland, 21, will join the Sky Blues from Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, after Pep Guardiola’s side activated his release clause.

The deal is worth a total of £85.5 million ($105m) which includes agents fees and other add-ons, and the player passed his medical on Monday at Hospital Erasme in Brussels.

Carragher insists it is a real coup for City and is looking forward to seeing what Haaland has to offer next season in the English top flight.

“It is a brilliant signing, it really is”, Carragher told Sky Sports.

“Not just for Manchester City but for the Premier League, I think we are all intrigued to see how he will do.

“Him and [Kylian] Mbappe you almost feel they are the next two big superstars and will eclipse [Lionel] Messi and [Cristiano] Ronaldo, you have to be delighted he is in the Premier League.

“More often than not, those types of players in the past have gone to Real Madrid or Barcelona, I feel though now the Premier League is the strongest league.

“You look at how well we [England] have done in the Champions League, and I think it is a great signing not just for Manchester City but also the Premier League.”

Haaland in training after City move confirmed

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland during his team's training session in Dortmund on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. EPA

Haaland has scored 85 goals in 88 appearances for Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020, and Carragher believes he will continue his fine goalscoring form in the Premier League.

“He will score goals, that is what he has been brought in to do, but it does not guarantee that City will win everything.

“You have to integrate him into the team, which maybe means City will lose a creative player in the middle, which could help them have the ball more, give them more control in games.

“We will be analysing his performances, and it will be great to see how he fits in.

“They previously had a world class striker in Sergio Aguero, and they have another one now in Erling Haaland.

“Haaland in four or five years time could end up at Barcelona, that is the pull of those types of clubs.”

The ex-Liverpool defender also states Haaland’s arrival will help Guardiola’s side when it comes to crucial games in the likes of the Champions League.

“The signing makes Manchester City stronger, but there is only so many points you can win in a league season. I don’t think he will elevate City to a new level, as they are already at that level, getting 96 to 100 points a season.

“It will be small differences in certain games, you look at Manchester City’s defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, you think if Haaland is playing in that match, they go through.

“There is not a huge jump for City to make, they are already at the highest points they can possibly be.

“Over the last three-four seasons, consistency wise, City have been the best team in the Premier League and in Europe.

“He has been brought in to make a difference in those type of games, and Madrid is obviously the standout one.”