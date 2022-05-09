Manchester City vs Newcastle player ratings: Sterling 9, Grealish 8; Dubravka 5, Krafth 4

Manchester City took control of the Premier League title race as they thrashed Newcastle 5-0 to consolidate their position at the top on Sunday.

Read more Arsenal eye top-four finish as victory sends Leeds into relegation zone

Raheem Sterling's double and goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden helped Pep Guardiola's team move three points clear of Liverpool with three games left to play.

City also edged four goals ahead of the Reds on goal difference, which could still decide the title if the defending champions lose one of their remaining games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa.

"If some people doubted us they don't know this team," Guardiola said after the match. "It's one of the best groups I ever trained in my life."

"It was a perfect afternoon. Before the start of the game I felt our crowd were disappointed but not upset and angry about who we are as a team and what we have done the last five years."

It was a heartening result for City after their late collapse in the Champions League semi-final at Real Madrid on Wednesday ended their bid for a first European Cup. City also took advantage of second-place Liverpool drawing 1-1 against Tottenham on Saturday.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.