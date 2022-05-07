Chelsea v Wolves ratings: Lukaku 9, Pulisic 8; Moutinho 6, Saiss 3

Conor Coady scores in final moments of the match to secure draw at Stamford Bridge

Danny Lewis
May 07, 2022
Conor Coady struck deep into time added to snatch a 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea on Saturday, as the London club's prospective new owners looked on from the Stamford Bridge stands.

Coady headed home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in the 97th minute after Francisco Trincao had pulled a goal back following Romelu Lukaku's double strike for Chelsea.

It was a disheartening game for Todd Boehly, the man heading the consortium that has agreed terms to take over the club in a $5.24 billion deal.

Lukaku's first league goals since December 29 took him to 14 for the season in all competitions and into an outright lead as the Blues' top scorer.

That brace should have helped Chelsea towards Champions League qualification. Instead, the Blues must continue to fight after a defeat and two draws from their last three matches.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Updated: May 07, 2022, 5:39 PM
Chelsea FCWolverhampton Wanderers FcPremier League
