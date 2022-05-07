Todd Boehly watches Wolves snatch draw against Chelsea after Lukaku brace

Chelsea's prospective new owner Todd Boehly was in the stands at Stamford Bridge but it was not enough to inspire the team as Wolverhampton Wanderers snatched a 2-2 draw in the final moments of their match on Saturday.

When Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the space of two minutes in the second half, it looked like Thomas Tuchel's team had the match in the bag.

Lukaku, who had not scored in the league since December, claimed his first from the penalty spot in the 56th minute after a lengthy VAR check concluded he had been fouled by Romain Saiss just inside the area.

He put his second away with a fine strike from 20 metres after being put through by Christian Pulisic.

But Wolves snatched one back in the 79th minute through substitute Francisco Trincao and then upped the pressure, giving Chelsea, who sit third in the table and are looking to cement a Champions League spot, a nervous finish.

Conor Coady struck deep into added time as he headed home a cross from substitute Chiquinho in almost the last action of the game.

It was a deserved result as Wolves refused to relent and Chelsea failed to kill off the game. Boehly was left with his head in his hands as the Blues let a gilt-edged chance of victory slip through their fingers.

It was a disheartening game for Chelsea's incoming bosses after it was announced earlier on Saturday that terms of the club's sale had been agreed with a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers' part-owner Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss.

Chelsea revealed the new owners would pay £2.5 billion ($3.08bn) to purchase shares while committing a further £1.75bn to invest in the stadium, women's team, the academy and the Chelsea Foundation.

"Chelsea Football Club can confirm that terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the club," the club statement read.

"Of the total investment being made, £2.5bn will be applied to purchase the shares in the club and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100 per cent to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich. UK Government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account.

"In addition, the proposed new owners will commit £1.75bn in further investment for the benefit of the club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the academy, the women’s team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation.

"The sale is expected to complete in late May subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time."