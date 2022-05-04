Benzema and Real Madrid cut short La Liga celebrations to train for Man City - in pictures

Real Madrid have made it a habit of staging stunning comebacks in the Champions League this season. And Carlo Ancelotti's team will be hoping for an encore when they take on Manchester City in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday, hoping to overturn a 4-3 deficit at home.

Real, recently crowned La Liga champions, had to rally against Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and then again against defending champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals. The Spanish giants need another magical night against City to return to the final for the first time since won the last of their 13 European Cups in 2018.

In the first leg at the Etihad Stadium, Real trailed by two goals three times but fought back to keep the contest against Pep Guardiola's City alive.

Star striker Karim Benzema scored twice to take his tally for the season to 41 goals in as many games. And he will be entrusted with taking Madrid across the finish line again on Wednesday.

“It’s going to be difficult, but it’s a great opportunity for us after winning the league title,” Ancelotti said. “There’s a really good vibe within the squad and we are capable of doing it.”

What could work against the Spanish side is the fact that the match comes four days after Real celebrated winning the La Liga crown.

Madrid beat Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday and the players celebrated at Plaza Cibeles after an open-top bus tour.

There are concerns about fatigue and a possible loss of desperation for a title. But Ancelotti insists Real are motivated to make it to the final.

“A celebration is good for the mental side of things,” Ancelotti said. “We are professionals. We all celebrate together. Wednesday we have another important match. If during the celebrations someone cuts their foot or a leg, OK, but that won't happen.”