Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid 'have the quality to take risks' against Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti has said his Real Madrid side “have the quality to take risks” has they look to overturn a one-goal deficit against Manchester City in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

The Spanish side lost a thrilling first leg 4-3 in Manchester as they look to secure their first final spot since 2018 and have shown plenty of fight to come from behind in both their previous knockout games against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

And Real are flying high this week after clinching a 35th La Liga title at the weekend following their 4-0 win over Espanyol, sparking scenes of jubilation in the Spanish capital as the players rode an open-top bus to greet thousands of fans at the city's Plaza Cibeles.

But now attentions turn to the second leg at home to City and Ancelotti insists they will need more than just character to defeat Pep Guardiola's side.

“If we sit deep, we won't concede 99 shots and if we get into their box they are going have a go at us but sometimes you have to take risks,” Ancelotti said on Tuesday.

“In these games we have scored a lot – four against PSG, five against Chelsea, three against City – so we have the quality to take risks.

“The players are looking good. We know it is going to be difficult, but we feel confident. We do have a little bit of a disadvantage, but that is something we will address tomorrow.

“We will see a great game between two great teams with great players, but they are also different teams. Whenever you make it to a final or win a final, it’s not something you can do out of heart and motivation alone. That’s not enough. If we win, it will be out of collective commitment and individual qualities.”

