Manchester United vs Brentford player ratings: Ronaldo 9, Fernandes 6; Henry 3, Eriksen 7

Goals from Fernandes, Ronaldo and Varane see United win comfortably at Old Trafford

May 03, 2022
Manchester United took the sting out of their fans' latest protest against the Glazer family as they eased to a 3-0 win against Brentford on Monday.

Ahead of a summer of change for troubled United, Ralf Rangnick's side won for just the second time in seven games to keep the atmosphere from turning toxic at Old Trafford.

United players 'excited' to work with Ten Hag, Diogo Dalot

Bruno Fernandes struck early in the first half and Cristiano Ronaldo converted a second half penalty before France defender Raphael Varane bagged his first goal for United.

Despite winning their last home game of the season, United remain in sixth place in the Premier League with two games left.

They sit five points adrift of the top four with no realistic hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Updated: May 03, 2022, 4:24 AM
