Manchester United heading for their lowest ever Premier League points tally - in pictures

Ralf Rangnick's side need to win all their remaining games just to match poorest Premier League return

Dominic Hart
May 02, 2022
Manchester United are looking forward to welcoming Erik ten Hag as their new permanent manager - and it's clear the Dutchman will have quite a task on his hands.

United are languishing in sixth place in the table ahead of hosting Brentford at Old Trafford on Monday night – and one slip-up in their final three games of the season will see them return their lowest points tally in the Premier League era.

Since the Premier League started in the 1992/93 season, United have been champions 13 times and runners-up six on six occasions in an incredible era of domination.

But after Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, United have struggled, with David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and now interim manager Ralf Rangnick all failing to lift the Premier League trophy.

Rangnick was named manager of the Austrian national team on Friday but is set to continue in a consultancy role at United when Ten Hag arrives in the summer.

United's lowest tally of points came in the 2013/14 season, the year after Ferguson left, when they amassed 64 points. That campaign they were beaten by West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City among others at Old Trafford, and lost on the road to Sunderland and Stoke.

This season United have 55 points from 35 games, and will need to beat Brentford at home, and Brighton and Crystal Palace away, to match that 64-point total.

The picture gallery above shows how many points United have won in the 29 seasons since the Premier League started. To see the next season, just swipe.

Updated: May 02, 2022, 3:53 AM
