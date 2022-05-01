Kodjo Laba strikes as Al Ain regain seven-point lead in Adnoc Pro League

Al Ain regained their seven-point lead in the Adnoc Pro League after edging out Shabab Al Ahli 1-0 at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Kodjo Laba’s goal on the half hour was enough for the Garden City club to clinch their 11th win in the league and take their tally to 52 points, followed by Al Wahda on 45 with Al Jazira and Sharjah locked on 42.

Laba picked up a through pass from Cristian Guanca and the Togolese striker cut inside the area, beating two defenders and the goalkeeper Majed Naser, before slotting the ball into the back of the net.

Al Ain’s win was marred by Laba's red card in stoppage time after he brought down Yousef Jaber.

Al Jazira were held 1-1 at Baniyas and Sharjah thrashed Al Orooba 5-0 in the other games on the night.

Ahmed Rabia opened the scoring from Sasa Ivkovic pass on six minutes for Baniyas and Ali Mabkhout levelled from a quickly-taken free kick in the 64th minute for the defending champions.

Caio Lucas scored twice in Sharjah’s resounding victory.

Alex Gustavo opened the floodgates on 26 minutes and Bernard Duarte doubled the lead six minutes later. Caio was on target twice in three minutes before the break.

Salem Saleh then rounded off their victory when he met Marcus Meloni's brilliant cross with a powerful header on 75 minutes.