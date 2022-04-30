Liverpool's Mohamed Salah named FWA Player of the Year for second time

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was named England's Men's Footballer of the Year on Friday in the annual vote of the Football Writers' Association (FWA).

Salah, who also won the award in 2018, got 48 per cent of the votes ahead of Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and West Ham United's Declan Rice, who came in second and third respectively.

Salah, 29, has 30 goals and 14 assists in 44 games for Liverpool this season and remains a key part of Jurgen Klopp's Reds, who are one point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League with five matches left.

Liverpool are also on track for an an incredible quadruple this season, having won the League Cup and in contention in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Chelsea forward Sam Kerr took home the Women's Footballer of the Year award with 40 per cent of the votes, beating Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema and City's Lauren Hemp. Australia international Kerr is the top scorer in the Women's Super League this season with 18 goals.

FWA chair Carrie Brown said: "Both Mo and Sam have been outstanding this season, breaking records for both club and country.

"As well as their performances on the pitch, they are leaders and standard bearers of excellence at their clubs and respective leagues.

"The fact they have won by such convincing margins underlines just how impressive they have been this season which has been recognised by our members."

Salah's award is more good news for Liverpool, who earlier announced that Klopp had signed a contract extension that will keep him at Anfield until at least 2026.

The German and his coaching team were already committed to remaining on Merseyside until 2024 but now have extended their stay, with assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz also agreeing to new terms.