Salah and Liverpool train for Villarreal clash as quadruple countdown begins - in pictures

Liverpool's quest for an unprecedented quadruple enters the decisive stretch on Wednesday when they take on Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are potentially nine games away from becoming the first side to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

Victory over the Yellow Submarine would mean a third Champions League final in five seasons for Klopp's men. But Villarreal have been a surprise package this season, having beaten Juventus and Bayern Munich in the knockout stages to reach their first Champions League semi-final in 16 years.

Which is why Klopp is in no mood to take his opponents lightly.

"There might have been a slight advantage [for Villarreal] where Juve or Bayern might have underestimated them but that won't happen with us. They want to be part of the final but it's the same importance for us," Klopp said.

"It's special. It's crazy – a massive game. So many coaches, players work their socks off their whole lives and don't get close to this. We have to cherish it and enjoy it."

Even so, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and other Liverpool stars looked relaxed during training on Tuesday.

One cause for concern, however, is that forward Roberto Firmino will not be fit for the match.

The Brazil international has missed the last two matches with a foot injury and, while he is running outside in training, he is not likely to be ready.

Manager Klopp has no other injury concerns but could bring in centre-back Ibrahima Konate, midfielder Jordan Henderson and winger Luis Diaz as they were only substitutes for Sunday's Merseyside derby win.