AC Milan not distracted by takeover talk ahead of derby battle in Coppa Italia

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli insisted his team will not be distracted by club takeover talk ahead of Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Inter Milan.

Reports emerged last week that Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp are aiming to purchase Milan who are thought to be valued in the region of €1 billion ($1.08 billion) including debt.

One source close to the talks told Reuters the deal to buy the seven-times European champions from current owner Elliott Management Corporation was near to completion.

But Pioli, whose team drew 0-0 in the first leg at the San Siro in the Rossoneri's 'home' game at the start of March, is confident the stories will not affect his team. “We haven't talked about it and nothing will take away our concentration on the semi-final,” Pioli said on Monday.

“The club is very close to us. I can say that Milan's present is very solid and the future could be even better.”

As well as cup glory, the two old rivals are also battling for the Serie A title with leaders Milan two points ahead of Inter, who have played a game less. At the weekend, Pioli's side defeated Genoa 2-0 while Inter ran out comfortable 3-1 winners at Spezia.

But whatever the outcome on Tuesday – the winners will face Fiorentina or Juventus in the final – Pioli believes it will have little impact on the title race. “We know what our path is regardless,” he said. “Clearly tomorrow is important because there is a final, we will do our best. But we will have to try to win all the games regardless of tomorrow night.”

Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic protests his innocence as Brahim Diaz of AC Milan falls to the floor during the goalless Coppa Italia semi-final first leg on March 1, 2022. AFP

The two sides last met in February's Serie A clash when Milan came out on top thanks to a late double from French striker Olivier Giroud after Ivan Perisic had give Inter a first-half lead.

When asked whether the away-goals rule might change the way his team plays this time round, Pioli said: “Our attitude and our way of playing against Inter have always been pretty similar. Inter are difficult to face, they have positions that will force us to run a lot.

“We have our strategy, we need quality with and without the ball in between our feet.

“The more united you are, the better chance you have of winning games. Yesterday we had a nice lunch all together, with the families as well. It was a positive day, even if what counts is tomorrow’s match.

“The flame is lit, but it’s under control; I see the players rightly very focused, attentive and motivated to confirm the positive things we’re doing.”