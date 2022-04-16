Ralf Rangnick has 'no regrets' over taking Manchester United job

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick insisted he has "no regrets" about taking over the reins at Old Trafford but admitted he is not happy with what his side has achieved so far.

United have won just three of their last 12 matches in all competitions and are seventh in the Premier League table, six points off fourth place and the final Champions League spot with seven matches left.

Rangnick joined United on an interim basis in November after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked and has led the team to nine wins in his 22 matches in charge so far.

"No, no regrets whatsoever," Rangnick said ahead of Saturday's home game against Norwich City. "I would do it over and over again. I don't regret that at all.

"As a manager, you always have to question what you could have done better but I have no regrets. We are all aware it's not an easy squad and the whole situation was not easy or I would not be sitting here and Ole would probably still be here.

"We have shown in the past couple of months we were able to raise the level but not in the same sustainable way that I would have wished. That's the reason I'm not happy at all with what we've achieved so far."

Ajax's Erik ten Hag is the front-runner to take over at Old Trafford in June.

Rangnick said fans are entitled to voice their opinions ahead of an expected protest against the club's ownership before Saturday's Premier League match against Norwich.

The 1958 group has announced plans for supporters to march to Old Trafford ahead of the game.

There was a heavy security presence around United's Carrington training ground on Friday after around 30 fans congregated before the gathering was dispersed by the police.

"We know that football is a game of passion and emotion," Rangnick said. "I think we can all understand our supporters are disappointed both with where we stand in the table but also the performance which we showed against Everton.

"But I believe our supporters are one of, if not the, best in England and as long as they protest in a peaceful way and as long as they still support the team in the stadium I think they have the right to express their opinion. I can understand they have been disappointed."

Matic to leave

Nemanja Matic has announced he will be leaving Manchester United at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old former Serbia midfielder revealed on Instagram that he had told interim manager Rangnick, his team-mates and the board of his decision.

Matic said: "After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager and the players of my decision.

"It has been a huge honour and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support.

"I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my team-mates finish as strongly as possible."