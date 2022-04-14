Freddy Rincon: Colombia 'Colossus' dies aged 55 of injuries following car crash

Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon has died from injuries he suffered in a car crash in the city of Cali earlier this week, doctors said late on Wednesday. He was 55.

Rincon was one of five people injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a bus on Monday, suffering a severe head injury.

"Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away," Dr Laureano Quintero, the medical director of the Imbanaco Grupo Quironsalud clinic in Cali where Rincon was being treated, told reporters.

The former Real Madrid and Napoli ace underwent almost three hours of surgery before being transferred to intensive care, but died on Wednesday.

Rincon was born in the southwestern port city of Buenaventura and was known as the "Colossus" during his career.

He played much of his club career in Brazil, turning out for Palmeiras and Corinthians, where he won the Fifa Club World Cup in 2000.

He was a star of the Colombia side that played at the World Cup in Italy in 1990 and reached the last-16, and also appeared at the 1994 and 1998 finals. He is one of the team's most memorable players during that decade, alongside Carlos Valderrama and Faustino Asprilla.

Rincon retired from the national team in after 84 national team appearances and 17 goals.