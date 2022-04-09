Mbappe, Neymar and Messi upbeat during training - in pictures

Kylian Mbappe enjoyed himself as he trained with Neymar and Lionel Messi on Friday, with no word yet on his future at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe scored twice during Sunday's comprehensive 5-1 demolition of Lorient in Ligue 1. The France star was in unstoppable form, creating two goals for Neymar and another for Lionel Messi as the trio all scored in the same match for the first time in PSG colours.

Thereafter, Mbappe was quizzed again about his plan for next season, with the PSG contract expiring in July.

"I haven't made my choice. I haven't taken my decision, I'm thinking it over, there are new elements and there are loads of factors," Mbappe said.

"I don't want to be wrong," he added. "I know it's getting a bit late for people, we talk about it every day.

"If I'd taken my decision, I would say it. I don't have to explain myself to anyone, it's a personal choice. If I'd made my decision I would come and announce it and stand by it."

At least there won't be much pressure on the field. After three defeats in four games before the international break and a painful Champions League exit, PSG are now into the familiar end-of-season run-in.

The Parisians, who play Clermont on Saturday, lead Marseille by 12 points and need just 13 more from their final eight games to be assured of a 10th league title.

Meanwhile, a Clermont supporter had his season pass deactivated after trying to sell his ticket for Saturday's Ligue 1 showdown against PSG for €300 euros ($328), the club said on Thursday. Tickets for the game start at €28 and go up to €70.