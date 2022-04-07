Manchester City to unveil Sergio Aguero statue on 10th anniversary of title-winning goal

Manchester City have announced that the club will unveil a statue for all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero outside the Etihad Stadium on the 10th anniversary of his goal that ended the club's 44-year wait for a league title.

City reversed a 2-1 deficit to beat Queens Park Rangers 3-2 on the final day of the 2011-12 season, scoring two goals in stoppage time, with Aguero netting the winner to clinch City's first Premier League title.

The unveiling of the Aguero statue will be part of a series of events and activities to mark 10 years since City won their first Premier League title. The celebrations have been called ‘93:20’, named after the time of the match Aguero struck the winning goal.

"As part of the Club’s 93:20 celebrations, Sergio Aguero’s legacy will be honoured through the unveiling of a statue designed and created by renowned sculptor, Andy Scott," City said in a statement.

"Aguero’s statue will join the statues of Vincent Kompany and David Silva completing a trinity to commemorate a defining era for the Club."

Aguero scored a club record 260 goals in 390 appearances during a decade-long association with City, helping them win four more Premier League trophies, one FA Cup, and six League Cups.

He left City at the end of last season and joined Barcelona on a free transfer but the 33-year-old Argentina was forced to retire in December due to a heart condition.