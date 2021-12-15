Tearful Sergio Aguero announces retirement from football due to heart condition

Barcelona attacker Sergio Aguero has announced his retirement from football due to a heart condition at an emotional press conference at Camp Nou.

The 33-year-old experienced chest pains and breathing difficulties during the first half of Barcelona’s 1-1 home draw with Alaves on October 30.

READ MORE Manchester City will always be home for Sergio Aguero as he bids farewell to Etihad Stadium

He fell to the turf clutching his chest and was treated for several minutes before being able to walk off and taken to hospital. The Argentinian was subsequently diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia [irregular heartbeat].

“I have decided to stop playing professional football. It is a very difficult moment,” said Aguero, who was in tears before he had even spoken a word on Wednesday, where he addressed the media alongside Barca president Joan Laporta.

“The decision I have made, I have taken it for my health. That is the main reason for my decision, for the problem I had a month and a half ago. I was in good hands of the medical staff that have done their best and told me that the best thing would be to stop playing.

“So I made that decision about a week ago and I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn’t very much."

The Argentine joined Barca on a free transfer during the close season from Manchester City, but made only five appearances in all competitions due to a calf injury and his cardiac issues, scoring once in a 2-1 home defeat by Real Madrid.

Aguero moved to Spain after a decade with City, where he scored 260 goals in 390 appearances and became the club's record goalscorer. In 10 seasons in Manchester, he finished as leading scorer eight times, won five Premier League titles and eight domestic Cups.

“I am very proud of the career I have had, very happy,” said Aguero, who also played for Independiente in Argentina and Barca's Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid.

“I always dreamt of playing football from five years old. I want to show my gratitude to everyone, all of the clubs I played at and, of course, my love, Argentina.

"I want to thank Atletico Madrid who took a chance on me when I was 18 and Manchester City, everyone knows who I feel about City and how well they treated me there.

“I don’t know what awaits me in the next life, but I know there are a lot of people who love me and want the best for me.”